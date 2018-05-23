There have been extraordinary scenes at a British racecourse after a TV presenter risked her safety by tackling a runaway horse travelling at full clip.

Hayley Moore, on-course journalist for the At The Races channel, came to the horse called Give Em A Clump’s aid at Chepstow on Tuesday.

After one furlong of the Bet And Watch At 188bet.co.uk Handicap, the horse threw off its rider, Fran Berry, and began to run free.

As some cleared the path, Moore instead grabbed the errant equine. “Hayley!,” one At The Races commentator exclaimed as the incident was broadcast live.