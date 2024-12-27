6 Signs Your Festive Heartburn Could Be Something More Serious

laflor via Getty Images

’Tis the season to be jolly battle against an onslaught of stomach acid, the NHS say.

NHS Digital revealed that “There are around 13,200 visits to the page on heartburn and acid reflux on the NHS website over Christmas Day and Boxing Day. That’s one view every 13 seconds!”

The burning sensation, which can be caused by fatty, sugary, or salty foods (so, my entire Christmas diet), is common and often harmless, their site entry reads.

But occasionally, it can be caused by something more serious ― like a stomach ulcer, hernia, or bacterial infection.

When should I worry?

The odd spot of heartburn, especially around the festive season, isn’t often a cause of concern.

But the NHS says that how often you have heartburn, how persistent it is, and whether you have any other symptoms can help you to tell a one-off issue from something you should see your GP about.

Per the health service, you should see a doctor if:

lifestyle changes and pharmacy medicines are not helping your heartburn

you have heartburn most days

you also have other symptoms, like food getting stuck in your throat, frequently being sick, or losing weight for no reason.

Of course, the chest pain which is sometimes associated with heartburn can have a more serious source.

The NHS says you should call 999 or go to the A&E if you notice:

you get sudden pain or discomfort in your chest that does not go away – the pain can feel like squeezing or pressure inside your chest, burning or indigestion

you get pain that spreads to your left or right arm, or your neck, jaw, stomach or back

you have chest pain and you feel sweaty, sick, light-headed or short of breath.

These could be signs of a heart attack.

What if I have regular heartburn?

Even if you’re not worried about your acid reflux, you may still want relief from the pain.

Taking over-the-counter medications, not eating for 2-3 hours before bedtime, avoiding fatty, sugary, or salty foods, having smaller, more frequent meals, and steering clear of tight-fitting clothes can all help.

