Comedian Heather McDonald Collapses On Stage And Fractures Skull After Telling Just Two Jokes

Comedian Heather McDonald on stage in 2019 Michael S. Schwartz via Getty Images

US stand-up comedian Heather McDonald collapsed on stage and fractured her skull during a gig over the weekend.

The comic, 51, was performing in Arizona on Saturday night when she fainted and hit her eye early on into her set.

TMZ reported Heather had been in the middle of delivering her second joke of the night at the time she collapsed, saying: “I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted and flu shot and shingle shot and haven’t gotten Covid and Jesus loves me most.”

Audience members apparently believed her fall was part of her act, before she was taken to hospital by her sister-in-law, who was in the crowd.

Heather later updated her fans on her Instagram Story, saying: “I’m so, so sorry. I passed out on stage. I did one joke and felt so dizzy.

“You can see my eye… when I fell. Oh my God, I feel so terrible.”

“I cannot believe this happened,” she continued. “I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show.”

Her reps told Phoenix NBC that her collapse may have been “because of dehydration”.

Heather also reportedly reiterated to TMZ that she is fully vaccinated and has received the booster.