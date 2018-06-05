Oli Scarff via Getty Images

Controversial plans to expand Heathrow airport have been approved by Cabinet ministers – as it emerged Boris Johnson will be allowed to duck a crunch Commons vote on the issue. Theresa May and her senior ministers effectively gave the go ahead for a £14bn third runway in west London as they confirmed a new National [Airports] Policy Statement to grow the UK’s aviation capacity. The move, confirmed to MPs by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, follows decades of delay and bitter opposition from campaigners who claim the plan will lead to more noise, air pollution and undermine Britain’s climate change fight. Foreign Secretary Johnson, who famously vowed to “lie down in front of the bulldozers” at the airport, is expected to be absent overseas when the issue is put to a whipped vote within the next three weeks. Under a relaxation of Cabinet collective responsibility rules, he will be given an exemption to speak out to continue his opposition. Grayling told MPs that there had been “almost entire and universal” agreement in full Cabinet, a line taken as a reference to Johnson refusing to endorse the plan.

PA Wire/PA Images Transport Secretary Chris Grayling

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman stressed that the decision had legally and technically not been taken by the full Cabinet, but by a special Economy and Industrial Strategy (Airports) Sub-Committee. The committee includes May, Grayling, Channellor Philip Hammond - but not Johnson. It could be another 10 years before the new runway is built. But critics of the Tories point out that in 2009, David Cameron made a public pledge: “No ifs, no buts, no third runway”. In his statement to MPs, Grayling said the approval was an “historic moment” and “the time for action is now”. He stressed that the expansion would be financed with private not public money, and said that curbs on night flights would be strict. Grayling said there would be up to £2.6bn made available “towards compensation, noise insulation and improvement to amenities” around the new runway, ten times more than offered under a 2009 scheme.

AmandaLewis via Getty Images Heathrow airport

The focus will now switch to a possible knife-edge vote in the Commons, with several Tory rebels determined to oppose the plans. Former Cabinet minister Justine Greening has appealed to SNP MPs to help block the plans, warning that it would divert much-needed cash away from Scotland towards London. Greening, who is tipped to run against Sadiq Khan for the London Mayoralty in 2020, is vehemently against any extra runway at Heathrow. She told MPs Londoners’ lives would be “blighted”. Labour has yet to decide if it will back the Heathrow expansion and has set four ‘tests’ on its impact on jobs across the country and its impact on the environment. Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald said that if the tests weren’t met, the courts would block the plans anyway. McDonald said that Labour did not trust Grayling or the Government to deliver on its promises. May and most of her Cabinet back the plans as a key part of building a ‘global Britain’ after Brexit, with enhanced airline passenger and freight links to the rest of the world.

PA Wire/PA Images Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald