Yes, Really – 'Heatwave Belly' Bloating Is Real

Between the sleepless nights, the constant sweating, and the horrors of heatwave commuting, it’s fair to say lots of us are straight-up not enjoying the summer heat right now.

And if, like me, you’ve noticed that you’ve been feeling pretty bloated recently too, turns out you’re not alone – it really could be yet another summer delight.

All areas across your body, from your feet to your arms, can swell a little in the hot sun. But your stomach can be disproportionally affected, not only bloating more than the rest of you, but also potentially facing diarrhea, gas, and discomfort.

Here’s why ‘heatwave belly’ affects some of us so much, and what we can do about it:

Dehydration can mess up your stomach

Patient reports that summer dehydration can cause water retention, leading your whole body to appear a little fuller as it tries to cling on to electrolytes and moisture.

As for your stomach specifically, the increased thirst from hotter weather can lead us to ‘gulp’ water down, which can “also lead to more gas and bloating because we swallow more air.”

Tiredness is a factor, too

Remember those sleepless heatwave nights we were talking about before?

Well, not only are they real, but they could be causing you to bloat too.

Failing to catch enough Zzzs can interfere with your gut in a number of ways, such as by upping your bloat-inducing stress hormones and causing you to reach for the sweet treats.

Your gut bacteria can become overactive in the heat

OK, I know I’m laying the summer slander on thick here, but think about it: what thrives in the heat?

Oh yeah – flies, killer plants, and yes, even your belly bacteria.

I know I’m being a little biased here, and of course, keeping your microbiome healthy is a good thing. But the summer really can wreak havoc on your gut germs, according to Glamour.

This happens because your body redirects blood to the surface of your skin when it’s hot out in an attempt to cool you down (which, by the way, could be the reason why you get so sleepy in the sun).

This can also mess with our digestion, as our tracts are used to a pretty steady supply of blood.

As a result, nutritional therapist Clarissa Lenherr told Glamour that “our gut can become sluggish and we may have reduced bowel movements. When food or stool sits in the digestive tract, it ferments and produces gases which can trigger bloating.”

So, what can I do about it?

Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to banish the bloat.

Experts recommend:

Staying hydrated

Drinking ginger tea

Avoiding fizzy drinks

Staying as cool as possible while sleeping

Exercising (gently)