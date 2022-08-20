Heidi Klum’s ‘Weird’ Movie Date From Hell Has Put Us Off Popcorn For Life

Like most of us, Heidi Klum has had her fair share of crappy dates, but the model and presenter has revealed there was one in particular that stands out as The All Time Worst.

Heidi recalled one “weird” movie date during an appearance on US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live, which (*WARNING*) may just put you off popcorn for life.

The America’s Got Talent judge told guest host Nicole Byer that she had gone to the cinema with her date but got annoyed when he bought a big tub of popcorn and kept it on his lap during the movie.

“I’m reaching over and eating the popcorn and then all of a sudden there’s a hot dog in the popcorn — but it was attached,” Heidi said.

Heidi Klum (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) Steve Granitz via Getty Images

The model then asked the audience: “Have you ever had a hot dog in your popcorn? That was very strange.

“That was a first for me. Never happened again.”

“That’s something you talk about in therapy,” the host told her.

Luckily for Heidi she no longer has to navigate the dating scene, as she’s now happily married to musician Tom Kaulitz.