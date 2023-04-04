Tributes Pour In To 'Beloved Drag Icon' Heklina

The world of drag is in mourning following the death of Stefan Grygelko, known in the industry as Heklina, at the age of 54.
On Monday, Heklina’s friend and colleague Peaches Christ wrote on Facebook that she had found the San Francisco-based queen dead that morning in London, where they had been working together in a Mommie Dearest parody show at the Soho Theatre.
“I am shocked and horrified to bring this news to you,” she wrote. “I am living in a real-life nightmare so forgive me if I don’t have all the answers right now.
“This morning, in London, England, I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is co-starring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead. I do not know the cause of death yet.”
Peaches added: “I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened.
“Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community.”
The Soho Theatre also confirmed the news, writing: “[We] are in shock and incredibly saddened with news of Heklina’s passing. Our thoughts are with Peaches, the Mommie Queerest company, Heklina’s family, friends and their wider community.”
Tributes quickly began pouring in on social media, including from RuPaul’s Drag Race winners Bianca Del Rio, Trixie Mattel and Shea Couleé, as well as key figures from within the drag scene like Lady Bunny and the Boulet Brothers.
Production company World Of Wonder – who make Drag Race and other drag-based programmes – tweeted: “We’re heartbroken over the passing of Heklina, a beloved and iconic pioneer in our community and a legend of the San Francisco drag scene.
“Our hearts are with her friends, family, and everyone touched by her joyous spirit.”
The team at the San Francisco bar Oasis – which was co-founded by Heklina – also paid their respects on social media, with a tribute taking place at the venue on Monday night.
Born in the US, Heklina spent some of her childhood in Iceland, with her drag name being inspired by the Icelandic volcano Hekla.
She became most famous for her work in drag around the San Francisco area, which included an annual Golden Girls tribute show around the holiday period, in which she sent up Bea Arthur’s character Dorothy Zbornak.