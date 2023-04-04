Tributes Pour In To 'Beloved Drag Icon' Heklina

Heklina performing in 2019 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

The world of drag is in mourning following the death of Stefan Grygelko, known in the industry as Heklina, at the age of 54.

On Monday, Heklina’s friend and colleague Peaches Christ wrote on Facebook that she had found the San Francisco-based queen dead that morning in London, where they had been working together in a Mommie Dearest parody show at the Soho Theatre.

“I am shocked and horrified to bring this news to you,” she wrote. “I am living in a real-life nightmare so forgive me if I don’t have all the answers right now.

“This morning, in London, England, I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is co-starring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead. I do not know the cause of death yet.”

Peaches added: “I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened.

“Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community.”

The Soho Theatre also confirmed the news, writing: “[We] are in shock and incredibly saddened with news of Heklina’s passing. Our thoughts are with Peaches, the Mommie Queerest company, Heklina’s family, friends and their wider community.”

Soho Theatre, @HOME_mcr and Tim Whitehead are in shock and incredibly saddened with news of Heklina's passing. Our thoughts are with Peaches, Mommie Queerest company, Heklina's family, friends + their wider community. Together with HOME we’ll be in contact with audiences tomorrow https://t.co/jMyWklAeDV — Soho Theatre (@sohotheatre) April 3, 2023

Tributes quickly began pouring in on social media, including from RuPaul’s Drag Race winners Bianca Del Rio, Trixie Mattel and Shea Couleé, as well as key figures from within the drag scene like Lady Bunny and the Boulet Brothers.

I will cherish every ROTTED moment we shared together ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Rest well, @Heklina 💔 pic.twitter.com/hzlFvYpwKg — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) April 4, 2023

Icon! Heklina was punk rock and made drag what it is today. Legend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2NY7lvdz1 — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) April 3, 2023

I’m heartbroken to hear about @Heklina’s passing. She wasn’t just a staple in the drag community, she was a whole-ass stapler. RIP queen pic.twitter.com/nkmQ6HIl2V — Yvie Oddly (@OddlyYvie) April 4, 2023

I’m legitimately SO SORRY for your loss. Heklina was so incredibly kind and warm. Such an incredible supporter of fellow queens, and she made me feel like family anytime I came to Oasis. Sending y’all so much love, and my deepest condolences 💔 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) April 3, 2023

Beloved SF drag legend Heklina is gone. Knowing Peaches, I assumed this was an April Fool’s thing. I’ll miss that funny bitch! https://t.co/ePDVuGKlY5 — LADY BUNNY (@LADYBUNNY77) April 3, 2023

I'm heartbroken. We communicated nearly everyday and nothing made me happier than making her cackle. We visited recently and I'm so grateful we spent some time together.

Heklina, I loved and adored you and my only comfort right now is in knowing that I told you that often. pic.twitter.com/UyIcRV7svy — Miss Coco Peru (@themisscocoperu) April 3, 2023

It is sad and surreal to hear about the unexpected passing of Heklina. She has always been a true & good friend to us who we will miss immensely. She was consistently humble, wise, generous, forgiving, hysterical, & filthy, and will always be an inspiration to us. — Boulet Brothers (@bouletbrothers) April 4, 2023

Such sad news RIP Heklina x https://t.co/tCCLkv9fmm — Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) April 4, 2023

This is really fucking awful! Heklina was a drag pioneer and San Francisco legend. I’m very shocked by this. https://t.co/O2e6r4URgs — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) April 3, 2023

Production company World Of Wonder – who make Drag Race and other drag-based programmes – tweeted: “We’re heartbroken over the passing of Heklina, a beloved and iconic pioneer in our community and a legend of the San Francisco drag scene.

“Our hearts are with her friends, family, and everyone touched by her joyous spirit.”

We’re heartbroken over the passing of Heklina, a beloved and iconic pioneer in our community and a legend of the San Francisco drag scene.



Our hearts are with her friends, family, and everyone touched by her joyous spirit. ❤️ RIP, Heklina pic.twitter.com/pL0Gt5r3nK — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) April 4, 2023

The team at the San Francisco bar Oasis – which was co-founded by Heklina – also paid their respects on social media, with a tribute taking place at the venue on Monday night.

We are shocked and devastated to learn of the passing of Heklina today. Oasis will be open at 4pm for drinks, stories, and community, if you’d like to come by. Sending love to all. pic.twitter.com/AN01QTSCaf — OASIS (@sfoasis) April 3, 2023

A memorial onstage at Oasis to Heklina. The Icelandic-born, longtime San Francisco drag queen and entrepreneur was discovered dead in London by friend and co-star Peaches Christ. https://t.co/dNNK2zTYOH pic.twitter.com/mvliBDkJIM — Tony Bravo (@TonyBravoSF) April 3, 2023

Born in the US, Heklina spent some of her childhood in Iceland, with her drag name being inspired by the Icelandic volcano Hekla.

She became most famous for her work in drag around the San Francisco area, which included an annual Golden Girls tribute show around the holiday period, in which she sent up Bea Arthur’s character Dorothy Zbornak.

