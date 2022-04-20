Helen Mirren 'Heartbroken' By Death Of Stepson Rio Hackford At The Age Of 51

Rio Hackford with stepmum Helen Mirren in 2015 Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Helen Mirren has said she is “heartbroken” following the death of her stepson, actor Rio Hackford, at the age of 51.

The Oscar-winning star and her film director husband Taylor Hackford released a joint statement announcing that Rio had died of uveal melanoma, which they explained is a very aggressive and rare form of cancer.

The couple, who have been married since 1997, said they “are both inspired by the life of our son and stepson, Rio Hackford, and heartbroken by his loss” in their statement, which was shared with People magazine.

“His life showed us how to live in generosity and community,” they said. “He shared his life’s journey with so many who now mourn him, and at the same time, celebrate their fortune in knowing him.”

Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren with Rio Hackford and Alex Hackford in 2013

Helen and Taylor added: “We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer.”

Rio’s brother Alex told Variety that Rio died on Thursday in Huntington Beach, California.

The actor was known for his roles in shows such as The Mandalorian, Treme and American Crime Story.

He is survived by by his wife, musician Libby Grace and their two children, his brother Alex and his father and stepmother.