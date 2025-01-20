Henry Cavill Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, are officially parents.

The Witcher star and Viscuso, a television executive, have welcomed their first baby together, a source told People.

The couple reportedly did not share details about the child’s name or gender.

While the pair didn’t reveal the child’s birthdate, the Daily Mail shared pictures of Cavill and Viscuso pushing a baby stroller in Australia, where Cavill is currently filming the live-action Voltron movie.

Advertisement

HuffPost has reached out to Cavill’s reps for comment.

In April, Cavill told Access Hollywood that he was “very excited” to welcome his first child with Viscuso.

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” he told the outlet at the time.

Viscuso previously showed off her baby bump in an Instagram post last July.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure carrying this child…as well as finally having an excuse for my silhouette to resemble my cinematic hero,” she wrote alongside a photo of her baby bump and a snapshot of the famous English film director, Alfred Hitchcock.