Here Are The Symptoms Of The New Covid Variant

fotostorm via Getty Images

If you’ve already lost count of how many Covid variants there are, we’re here to tell you there’s another one, which has led the UK government to bring forward autumn booster vaccines.

The new BA.2.86 variant (the latest Omicron strain) nicknamed “Pirola” has been thought to be spreading in the UK, after the government said there was an outbreak reported at a care home. The new variant has sparked concern as it has 34 more variations, which could make it easier to avoid vaccines.

Pirola has been detected in 15 countries worldwide so far, and the arrival of this new variant could be a cause for concern; the UK has already seen 97,904 new symptomatic cases of Covid as of 16th September, according to The Zoe Health Study.

Here are the countries that have reported Pirola so far:

Denmark

France

USA

Sweden

Thailand

Israel

Spain

Canada

Portugal

Australia

Germany

South Korea

Japan

What are the symptoms?

According to Patient.Info, the main symptoms of the new Pirola variant are:

Aches and pains

A continuous cough

Change in taste/smell

Fever

Tiredness

A runny nose

A sore throat

That said, three more symptoms have been recently reported according to the New Scientist – namely, diarrhoea, eye irritation, and rashes.

“As we continue to live with Covid-19, we expect to see new variants emerge,” Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of Health Data Research UK has said.

“Thanks to the success of our vaccine programme, we have built strong, broad immune defences against new variants throughout the population. However, some people remain more vulnerable to severe illness from Covid-19.”