The Paris Olympics opening ceremony had it all, and people are... processing.

The ceremony, billed as one of the most ambitious ever, featured a parade of boats along the Seine, with a series of fun and quirky shows along the banks as well as some prerecorded segments. It replaced the typical format of a parade of nations inside a stadium.

Athletes, some wearing ponchos over their uniforms, kept their spirits high despite rainy weather, waving from their boats.

Lady Gaga stunned with a very va-va-voom rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s Mon Truc En Plumes on a set of stairs by the river, surrounded by enormous plumes of pink feathers.

In another segment, headless women dressed in red — representing the ill-fated queen of France, Marie Antoinette — appeared in the windows of a grand building amid bursts of fire and an energetic performance by heavy metal band Gojira. This was followed by opera music.

Elsewhere, dancers in pink, including a woman dressed as a croissant, partied in the streets.

There was also a catwalk showcasing out-there French designs, and at one point, a semi-naked blue man — French singer Philippe Katerine — sang as he lay on a plate of fruit and flowers on the runway. Also, Minions. And in one prerecorded bit, apparently the beginning of a ménage à trois?

More attention needs to be given to this croissant dress #OpeningCeremony #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/wGpahCxY0A — Raziye Akkoç (@RazAkkoc) July 26, 2024

Throughout the show, viewers were shown clips of a hooded figure carrying the Olympic torch, leaping and bounding across Parisian rooftops, in a nod to The Phantom of the Opera.

Towards the end of the night, a silver rider bearing the Olympic flag on a mechanical horse appeared to gallop down the Seine, eventually delivering the flag to be hoisted at Place du Trocadero.

As the Olympic torch approached its final destination, the Eiffel tower beamed out a dazzling light show. After the cauldron was lit, Celine Dion brought the night to a magnificent end with an electrifying comeback performance perched on the Eiffel Tower.

As the ceremony played out, some viewers were delighted by the French-ness of it all. Others took issue with the boat parade format. Some simply had no idea what was happening.

“WHAT IS GOING ON,” one user wrote, sharing a clip of the Marie Antoinette moment.

“A beheaded Marie Antoinette is one of the wildest and craziest things ever at the Olympics,” said another.

“Impressed that the French planned their Olympic ceremony and decided ‘and then we’re gonna show off one of our main cultural exports, the ménage a trois!’ and then they did,” another commenter posted.

See some of the other reactions below.

This #OpeningCeremony has everything. Boats. Parkour. Accordians. A woman dressed as a croissant. More boats. Lady Gaga. pic.twitter.com/asclWZwTNi — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) July 26, 2024

General Lebron James crossing the Delaware pic.twitter.com/NBhGaehd2C — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) July 26, 2024

things I did not expect to Google today #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/HUuKp4XyRv — taylor (@_eggnonymous) July 26, 2024

Why are the countries coming out like this #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/kqymGu4lGi — Blake Logan (@BlakeCapa) July 26, 2024

everyone on their third hour of watching the #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/OlUuDZ6hnG — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) July 26, 2024

the fish in the seine currently: pic.twitter.com/4iuA4FUnh6 — lauren quigley (@laurenlquigley) July 26, 2024

if you're not watching the olympic opening ceremony the main torchbearer is a masked vigilante wearing keens and les miserables-style revolutionary rags who entered on a boat to the phantom of the opera theme and is now doing parkour around paris to techno. extremely french — molly taft (@mollytaft) July 26, 2024

Just turned on the Olympic opening ceremony and it’s like I’ve entered some kind of fucking hellish fever dream. What the shit is happening? #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony #Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/PPJ9ZRTdur — King Schmo (@king_schmo) July 26, 2024

“Then Marie Antoinette’s head will segue us into a sequence celebrating the ménage a trois…” — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) July 27, 2024

The creative director of the Paris Opening Ceremonies pic.twitter.com/YnGWIYUyvy — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) July 26, 2024