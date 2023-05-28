Here's How To Recreate The Smash Burger Tacos Going Viral Right Now

Enjoy smash burgers? We all do! But how about a smash burger taco? The latest culinary trend is taking over TikTok, with 6.8 million views and counting for smash burger taco recipes.
Well, now you can make your own at home, as the culinary team at meal delivery service HelloFresh have pulled together some recipe ideas for you to follow.
HelloFresh’s senior recipe development manager, Mimi Morley, shares the best way to make a simple taco yourself: “Some of the most popular smash burger taco videos include burger recipe staples you’d expect like gherkins, cheese and lettuce for a combination to rival some of your favourite fast food chains.
“To get started, create your own smashed burger patties at home by seasoning minced meat or substitute of your choice and frying off in the pan before placing a soft shell tortilla on the top of each patty and pressing down firmly.
“Simply cook in the pan on medium to high heat for around four minutes in total and layer sliced cheese on top to melt.”
Here are three different ways to flavour your tacos at home…
Veggie-friendly smash burger tacos
Those who are of the plant-based persuasion don’t need to miss out. Try swapping minced beef with simple black beans or veggie mince. Mash a can of rinsed black beans before adding chipotle paste, panko breadcrumbs, shallots and an egg to combine. Shape into thin patties and fry in the pan for around two minutes on either side before adding your taco shell.
Breakfast smash burger tacos
This one is perfect if you’re a fan of a full English with a kick! Cook your patty as instructed. Meanwhile, fry off some crispy bacon and your egg. Once your patty is cooked, lightly spread maple syrup and sriracha before layering on your egg, bacon and finish off with cheese. This recipe is the perfect combination of sweet and spicy.
Mexican-inspired smash burger tacos
Pair your soft shell taco with fresh, Mexican-inspired flavours for a spicy, zesty option. Combine your minced beef with finely diced chunks of chorizo and chipotle paste before frying off. Meanwhile, create your topping by frying off onions and mixed peppers in a separate pan. Top the patty with a spicy cheddar, your peppers and onions, a generous serving of guacamole and a dash of lime juice to finish.