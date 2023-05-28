Here's How To Recreate The Smash Burger Tacos Going Viral Right Now

Oscar Wong via Getty Images A young Asian woman is taking a lunch break and enjoying some Mexican tacos in an outdoor street food market. Street food concept.

Enjoy smash burgers? We all do! But how about a smash burger taco? The latest culinary trend is taking over TikTok, with 6.8 million views and counting for smash burger taco recipes.

Well, now you can make your own at home, as the culinary team at meal delivery service HelloFresh have pulled together some recipe ideas for you to follow.

HelloFresh’s senior recipe development manager, Mimi Morley, shares the best way to make a simple taco yourself: “Some of the most popular smash burger taco videos include burger recipe staples you’d expect like gherkins, cheese and lettuce for a combination to rival some of your favourite fast food chains.

“To get started, create your own smashed burger patties at home by seasoning minced meat or substitute of your choice and frying off in the pan before placing a soft shell tortilla on the top of each patty and pressing down firmly.

“Simply cook in the pan on medium to high heat for around four minutes in total and layer sliced cheese on top to melt.”

@aussiefitness Healthy Low Calorie & High Protein Smash Burger Tacos 🌮🍔 Ingredients: (Tacos) 180g Extra Lean Beef Mince (total raw weight - 45g per taco) Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt & Smoked Paprika 1/2 Diced White Onion 4 Mini Tortillas/Wraps (Old El Paso Tortillas Mini Tacos) Toppings: 4 Slices Cheddar Cheese (Dairyworks Natural Cheddar Slices) Lettuce 1/2 Diced White Onion 80g Burger Sauce (20g per taco) Sauce: 50g Light or Fat Free Mayonnaise (Callowfit Mayo Style Sauce) 8g Yellow Mustard 1/2 Tbsp Pickle Juice 1 Tsp White Vinegar 10g Gherkin Relish or Sweet Relish 2 - 3 Tsp Smoked Paprika 1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder 1/2 Tsp Onion Powder Or you can use regular store bought burger sauce. #tacos #smashburger #bigmac #lowcalorie #highprotein #healthyrecipes #easyrecipes ♬ original sound - Aussie Fitness 🇦🇺💪🏼

Here are three different ways to flavour your tacos at home…

Veggie-friendly smash burger tacos

Those who are of the plant-based persuasion don’t need to miss out. Try swapping minced beef with simple black beans or veggie mince. Mash a can of rinsed black beans before adding chipotle paste, panko breadcrumbs, shallots and an egg to combine. Shape into thin patties and fry in the pan for around two minutes on either side before adding your taco shell.

Breakfast smash burger tacos

This one is perfect if you’re a fan of a full English with a kick! Cook your patty as instructed. Meanwhile, fry off some crispy bacon and your egg. Once your patty is cooked, lightly spread maple syrup and sriracha before layering on your egg, bacon and finish off with cheese. This recipe is the perfect combination of sweet and spicy.

@chilesandsmoke Smashburger Tacos are hitting the streets. Grab some tortillas and let’s GO! I’ve been working on this process for a bit and realized that smashing the meat with the flour tortilla directly on the griddle is very effective, and saves a few steps of preparation. The full walkthrough is in my bio. These cook quickly, and with a tortilla instead of the buns you can crush more meat + toppings. #smashburgertacos #smashburgers #streettacos ♬ original sound - chilesandsmoke

Mexican-inspired smash burger tacos