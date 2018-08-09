If you’re about to go on holiday and you’ve checked out the exchange rate, you might have realised you’ll be getting fewer Euros or Dollars for your money than you will have done at any other time this year.

That is because the value of the pound has dipped to its lowest rate since November, sliding against other currencies on the back of Brexit concerns. At the time of writing, £1 buys around €1.10, whereas in 2015 it bought €1.40.

To help make matters a little less painful, we’ve rounded up some of the ways you can make your pounds stretch as far as possible on your holiday.

Don’t buy your currency at the airport, and shop around.

First things first - if you can avoid it, don’t buy your currency at the airport.

Moneycorp, at Gatwick airport, was offering just 0.94 euros for every pound at Gatwick this week. If you leave changing up currency to the last minute it will really set you back.

It’s also a good idea to shop around. Check out the exchange rate online at a few places - such as M&S, Tesco Bank and the Post Office before you buy.

It can also pay to order in bulk online, too. Money Saving Expert has a handy tool that lets you compare the best rates, which you can check out here.