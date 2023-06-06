Here's Why A Third Of UK Women Aren't Enjoying Sex – And It's Not Because Of Their Partners

Justin Paget via Getty Images

Are you satisfied with your sex life? You might think you are, but sexual satisfaction isn’t easy to achieve. Being sexually compatible with someone isn’t enough, there’s so much that goes into being able to have good sex.

Whether you’re in a fulfilling relationship or enjoying the bachelor life, dissatisfaction with your sexual experiences can result in frustration and diminish confidence in the bedroom. This is why you’ll be shocked to know that only one in 10 people feel satisfied with their sex lives.

Lovehoney surveyed 1,000 people to uncover more about their sex lives. The team also partnered with a sexpert to reveal why sex satisfaction is important and how this can be achieved.

When asked about their sexual satisfaction, a whopping four out of five people surveyed said that they are not satisfied with their sex life. Of those surveyed, women were more likely to experience a lack of satisfaction with sex as only 17% said they were happy with their sex lives.

Men, however, are more likely to be content with their sex life, with over a quarter saying they are satisfied.

Sexual satisfaction also differs with age as it seems that sex gets better with age as over a third of people aged 55+ said they enjoy their sex lives. Whilst just 16% of 18 to 24-year-olds and 17% of 25 to 34-year-olds can say the same.

Unfortunately, a quarter of people say they feel too body conscious to enjoy sex. Unsurprisingly, this is most common among women, with nearly a third blaming this and just under a quarter also blaming a low libido.

However, men feel body conscious too as 11% of men listed feeling body conscious as a reason for not being sexually satisfied, and just 12% said their libido was to blame.

So what is the importance of sexual satisfaction?

“Sexual satisfaction plays a part in overall relational satisfaction and connection, reduced resentment, and improved relational communication,” Christine Rafe, Lovehoney’s Sex and Relationship Expert, commented.

She mentions that some research has linked sexual fulfilment with a higher quality of life, more satisfying relationships, higher self-confidence as well as improved physical health.

“Various studies have found links between sexual activity and satisfaction to better immunity, lower blood pressure, and cardiovascular health (sex is a physical activity after all).”