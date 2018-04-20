Hero Firefighters To Run London Marathon For Children Who Survived Grenfell

On Sunday, eight firefighters will tie up their laces and join more than 40,000 runners taking part in the London Marathon.

The team, from North Kensington fire station, were the first crew on the scene at the Grenfell Tower fire last June. Since then they’ve grieved with the community. But now, they say, it’s time to “heal and re-build”.

They hope to raise £50,000 for children who survived or were impacted by the tragedy so they can access crucial services like counselling, alongside lighter relief in the form of discos, dance classes, art therapy and parties.