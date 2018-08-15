'Hero' Milkman Performs Random Acts Of Kindness On Milk Rounds

A London-based milkman has become something of a local hero thanks to his passion for helping others. Ian Beardwell’s altruistic streak means he’s returned lost pets to their owners, found and returned a laptop after spotting it on the road, and even chased car thieves – all while delivering milk. For one particular act of kindness, where he helped to calm and reassure a Southfields resident and her young daughter following a burglary, the cheerful milkman won an award.

Supplied Milkman Ian Beardwell and Sasha Rickerd.

Ian was completing his milk round at 4am in December 2017 when he noticed the front door of a nearby house was wide open and all the lights were on. Concerned, he rang the doorbell and waited for a response. He was greeted by local TV producer Sasha Rickerd, who was visibly very shaken. She told him that she had woken up when she heard someone break into her home - her young daughter was also upstairs with her, terrified. Too scared to do anything other than turn on the lights and pace around to try and warn the burglars that someone was at home, Sasha hadn’t managed to call the police. She was also yet to check whether anyone was still inside. Ian offered to wait at Sasha’s door until she had done this, reassuring and calming her at the same time. Once Sasha had called the police, Ian completed his milk round but circled back 10 minutes later to check on her.