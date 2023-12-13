Hilary Duff Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 4

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s family is growing.

The longtime teen star of Disney’s Lizzie McGuire announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she’s expecting her fourth child, her third with Koma.

“Surprise Surprise!” Duff captioned the post, which featured pictures of her family’s holiday card.

The card included a note announcing the baby news: “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Duff shares daughters Mae, 2, and Banks, 5, with her husband. She is also mom to son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The singer and Younger star married Koma, also a singer, in December 2019. Koma wrote on Instagram last year, in celebration of their third wedding anniversary, that the work involved in their marriage is “the best part.”

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, 2019.

Duff has shared intimate moments on Instagram from her home water births with daughters Mae and Banks.

In 2021, the How I Met Your Father actor posted a black-and-white photo of her holding Mae moments after giving birth, with Koma and her two other children nearby. In 2019, she shared a video of her holding a newborn Banks, who appears to reach her arms toward Duff at one point in the clip.