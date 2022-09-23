Hilary Mantel pictured in 2020 Peter Summers via Getty Images

British author Dame Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70.

On Friday, a statement from her publishers HarperCollins confirmed the award-winning writer had died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends.

Paying tribute, HarperCollins described Dame Hilary as “one of the greatest English novelists of this century”.

A tweet posted on the publisher’s official account read: “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald.

“This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work.”

Dame Hilary was best known for her Wolf Hall trilogy of books, providing a fictional account of Thomas Cromwell’s rise to power in Henry VIII’s court.

The first two books in the saga, Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies, both earned her the Booker Prize, making her the fourth author in history and first woman to receive the award twice.

In 2020, Dame Hilary released the third and final instalment of the trilogy, The Mirror And The Light, which was longlisted for The Booker Prize that year, as well as receiving the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction.

