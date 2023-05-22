(L-R) George Logan and Patrick Fyffe as Hinge And Bracket, pictured in 1975 Mirrorpix via Getty Images

George Logan, best known as one half of the musical drag duo Hinge And Bracket, has died at the age of 78.

The Glasgow-born performer rose to fame in the 1970s thanks to his comedy character Dr Evadne Hinge, sharing the spotlight with his comedy partner Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket.

On Sunday, George’s family confirmed the news of his death (via BBC News). No cause of death has been given.

George moved to London in his youth to work as a computer programmer, and met his future comedy partner Patrick Fyffe shortly afterwards.

Together, they came up with the Hinge And Bracket act, which saw them performing as two fictional elderly female musicians.

George in character as Dr Evadne Hinge in 1980 Central Press via Getty Images

As well as a comedy performer, George was a classically trained pianist, with the Hinge And Bracket act allowing him to combine his loves of comedy and music.

Together, the two performed for the royals on two separate occasions at the Royal Variety Performance.

Hinge And Bracket performing at the Mayfair Theatre in 1975 Ian Tyas via Getty Images

George eventually retired from the stage in 2004, two years after the death of Patrick Fyffe at the age of 60. Following this, he relocated to France where he and his partner were reported to have been running a bed and breakfast inn.

However, he did reprise the role of Evadne Hinge in 2016, for a string of performances in the musical The Dowager’s Oyster.

In 2015, he documented his experiences growing up as an openly gay man in Glasgow in his autobiography titled A Boy Called Audrey (Pictures From An Exhumation).