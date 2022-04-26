Tim Westwood in 2020 John Phillips via Getty Images

Veteran hip-hop DJ and radio presenter Tim Westwood has said he “strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing” after being accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by several women.

In allegations made to the BBC and the Guardian, the 64-year-old former BBC Radio 1 presenter has been accused of misusing his position in the music industry to take advantage of seven women who were in their late teens or early 20s at the time.

Advertisement

Three women accused the DJ of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour, while four others alleged they were groped by him at events, according to the Guardian.

Advertisement

A statement from Westwood’s representative to the PA news agency said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Advertisement

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially. Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

Westwood’s accusers, who have chosen to remain anonymous, will detail their allegations in a documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which airs on BBC Three at 9pm on Tuesday.

Westwood on stage at Wireless in 2017 Burak Cingi via Getty Images

The DJ – the son of Bill Westwood, the former Anglican Bishop of Peterborough who died in 1999 – began his career with local radio before joining Capital Radio in London and was later given his own show by BBC Radio 1.

In 2013, Westwood left BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra after nearly 20 years and returned to Capital Radio.

Advertisement