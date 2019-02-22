NEWS

‘Historical Google’: Cambridge Aerial Photos Show Britain Of The Past

A collection of nearly half a million aerial photographs of Britain between 1945 and 2009 is being made available to the public. Starting with 1500 of the photos, the Cambridge University’s Collection of Aerial Photographs (CUCAP) launched a website where the public can explore pictures of a post-war Britain in the making, from castles to cityscapes to ancient ruins. Prof Martin Millett, a Cambridge archaeologist, has called it “historical Google”.

More Videos

Sheffield Flypast: Man Finally Gets Tribute For Th...
Sheffield Flypast: Man Finally Gets Tribute For Th...
World’s Largest Bee Rediscovered!
World’s Largest Bee Rediscovered!
The School For Survivors Of Modern Slavery
The School For Survivors Of Modern Slavery
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Delivers Truth Bom...
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Delivers Truth Bom...
Vatican Sex Abuse Conference Draws Reactions From
Vatican Sex Abuse Conference Draws Reactions From

Conversations