‘Historical Google’: Cambridge Aerial Photos Show Britain Of The Past

A collection of nearly half a million aerial photographs of Britain between 1945 and 2009 is being made available to the public. Starting with 1500 of the photos, the Cambridge University’s Collection of Aerial Photographs (CUCAP) launched a website where the public can explore pictures of a post-war Britain in the making, from castles to cityscapes to ancient ruins. Prof Martin Millett, a Cambridge archaeologist, has called it “historical Google”.