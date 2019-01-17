Hitachi Suspends Work On Wylfa Nuclear Power Station in Wales

Plans for a multibillion-pound new nuclear power station have been suspended, delivering a huge blow to the industry.

Japanese firm Hitachi announced it was not continuing with work already under way at Wylfa on Anglesey in North Wales.

The company said it had made “strong progress” on the project, but had not been able to reach agreement on financing and associated commercial arrangements.

