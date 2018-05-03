H&M Has Released A New Modest Clothing Collection For Spring

The range, which is being released globally online and in stores this month, will focus on long floating dresses, kimonos and layered trouser sets. There will also be ‘mini-me’ matching sets for mothers and children.

H&M has announced their new LTD spring collection will be catering to the ‘modest’ fashion market in an effort to be “diverse and inclusive” across the 69 countries they operate in.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s head of design told Glamour that the brand was formally launching a collection to cater to customer interest in modest dressing. “Today H&M is present in 69 markets, and we want to be diverse and inclusive to all the markets where we operate. We want to be able to offer something for everyone,” she said.

Expect to see embroidered hemlines, tulip prints, shimmering and softly draped fabrics and jacquards. In the first drop, the colour palette features a vivid range of brights – fresh pomegranate red and lilac pink, summery whites and deep blues.

This isn’t the first time H&M has offered ‘modest’ options but previously they were never in a single collection. ”[We] decided for spring to bring together these items under one cohesive collection, for customers interested in modest fashion to easily find,” said Wohlfahrt.

Here are some of our favourite pieces from the collection.