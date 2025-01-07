Everything You Need To Know About HMPV In The UK

Viktorcvetkovic via Getty Images

At the moment, lots of UK hospitals are struggling to keep up with a winter flu surge.

And in China, some videos of a hospital seem to suggest it’s been overrun by patients with HMPV, a respiratory disease first recognised in 2001.

Beijing has confirmed there has been what they call a seasonal spike in the condition, especially among children.

Advertisement

But some people are worried the disease will create Covid-like disruptions to our lives, even though current levels in the UK are within the normal range.

So we thought we’d explain what HMPV is and what experts think its danger level is in the UK, as of the time of writing.

Advertisement

Symptoms of HMPV

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that tends to cause cold-like symptoms such as coughing, a runny nose and sore throat.

Advertisement

Most cases are mild, according to the Cleveland Clinic, however some groups might be more susceptible to serious illness such as young children, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the condition “is associated with a range of illnesses from mild infection to severe bronchiolitis and pneumonia,” and adds most people will get better within a couple of weeks.

Is the virus in the UK?

Yes, and it has been for years. The disease was first discovered in The Netherlands in 2001, and it may have been around for years before we first documented it.

Advertisement

UKHSA recently shared a post on X which showed the current rates of HMPV in the UK. “Our data shows that it is currently following its usual seasonal pattern in the UK,” it said.

Its most recent report (which uses data running up to December 29) shows the disease was “circulating at low levels of activity” in the UK, though the health body adds Christmas socialising, festive changes to healthcare use, and lagged reporting ought to be considered.

Is HMPV dangerous?

HuffPost UK spoke to Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQdoctor, about whether we should be worried about HMPV.

Advertisement

“If a new disease arises, individuals with underlying health conditions, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are typically at higher risk, as seen with Covid-19 and seasonal influenza,” she told HuffPost UK.

However she added that while “it’s natural” to feel some concern about new health challenges, “there’s no immediate need for significant worry unless specific, credible threats are identified”.

“Staying informed through trusted sources like the NHS and following public health advice is the best course of action,” she added.

Advertisement

Unlike with the novel coronavirus, Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases physician in Singapore, told the BBC that because the disease has existed for decades, most people have “some degree of existing immunity due to previous exposure”.

It’s important to follow basic flu prevention rules like washing your hands, staying away from others as much as possible while you’re sick, and covering your mouth with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

That’s because, like with other respiratory conditions, HMPV can be dangerous for people who are younger, older, or have a compromised immune system.