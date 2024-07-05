Holly Willoughby Speaks Out After Man Is Found Guilty Of Plot To Kidnap, Rape And Murder Her

Holly Willoughby pictured in the Dancing On Ice studio back in February Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

This article contains discussions of violence and sexual assault.

Holly Willoughy has spoken publicly for the first time after a man was found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder her.

In October 2023, it was first reported by The Sun that the TV personality was “under police guard” after “sinister” messages were found on a man’s phone apparently threatening to “seriously harm” the former This Morning host.

Advertisement

Security guard Gavin Plumb – who did not know the presenter personally – was later charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap, with a jury finding him guilty on Thursday after an eight-day trial.

After the verdict, Holly issued a statement to the media, which read (via Metro): “As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes.

“I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.

“Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.”

Advertisement

She concluded: “I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible.”

Holly Willoughby at the NTAs last year Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Prosecution Alison Morgan KC told the court on day one of the trial that Plumb had developed an “obsession with Holly Willoughby that had developed over a number of years” and had a serious and “real intention” to kidnap the daytime star from her home and take her to “a location where she would be raped repeatedly”, before murdering her.

“It was not just the ramblings of a fantasist; the defendant had carefully planned what he would do,” Morgan claimed.

Plumb will receive his sentence on Friday 12 July.

Shortly after the initial details of Plumb’s plot were made public, Holly subsequently made the decision to step down from This Morning after 14 years at the helm, which she said at the time was a decision she made “for me and my family”.

Advertisement

Following this, Holly took an extended break from the spotlight, before making her return to TV in January, when she and new co-host Stephen Mulhern presented the latest series of Dancing On Ice.

Help and support: