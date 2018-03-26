'Hollyoaks' To Feature New Storyline Tackling Grooming In Football

Almost 20 years after first exploring the topic of male rape, ‘Hollyoaks’ has announced a new storyline which will see Ollie Morgan become the victim of grooming. Ollie - played by soap newcomer Aedan Duckworth - was introduced earlier this year as the son of Gary Lucy’s character, Luke Morgan. It has now been revealed that in the coming weeks, Ollie will begin confiding in football coach Buster about his new life in the village, not realising that Buster is grooming the teenager, and will eventually sexually abuse him.

Lime Pictures Luke and Ollie Morgan, played by Gary Lucy and Aedan Duckworth

‘Hollyoaks’ bosses worked closely with Survivors Manchester - the same organisation who recently advised ‘Coronation Street’ on David Platt’s current sexual assault storyline - to ensure that the subject was tackled both sensitively and accurately. Survivors Manchester previously helped ‘Hollyoaks’ in 2014, in a story arc in which teacher John Paul was raped by one of his students. Duncan Craig, who founded the organisation which helps men and boys affected by sexual abuse, said: “The team at ‘Hollyoaks’ has again 100% committed to working with us to ensuring the male survivor sat at home watching the story will feel he is understood. “As a survivor-led organisation, this is important part of this work.”

Lime Pictures Buster was introduced to the village recently

Aedan said he had also received help from his on-screen father Gary Lucy, whose ‘Hollyoaks’ character was previously raped in a groundbreaking ‘Hollyoaks’ storyline back in 2000. “It’s a privilege to have been given this challenging storyline for Ollie,” he said. “To ensure I accurately depict Ollie’s situation, I have had guidance from Survivors Manchester, and support and advice from Gary Lucy during the filming process. “I hope to continue to raise awareness around this subject and encourage those who may have found themselves in a similar situation, to reach out and seek the support they deserve.” Gary Lucy returned to ‘Hollyoaks’ in 2017, after a 15-year absence, when it was revealed he is still tormented by the sexual assault.