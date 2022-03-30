Less Than 10% Of Applicants To UK's Homes For Ukraine Scheme Granted Visa

Ukrainian evacuees queue as they wait for further transport at the Medyka border crossing, after they crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, southeastern Poland, on March 29, 2022. ANGELOS TZORTZINIS via Getty Images

Just 2,700 visas have been granted to refugees as part of the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, it has been announced.

The number falls far short of the total 28,300 applications received under the project unveiled by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

Advertisement

There have been a further 31,200 visa applications under the parallel Ukraine Family Scheme as of March 29, according to official figures.

The Home Office gave the total number of visas issued as 25,500 – that includes the 2,700 under the sponsorship scheme and 22,800 under the family scheme.

Advertisement

“We need to do more and will be making further improvements to bring people to the UK as quickly as possible.” - Refugees minister Lord Harrington

It comes after the government was accused of not moving fast enough to help those fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The refugees minister also admitted today that they needed to “do more” to bring people to the UK as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Yesterday sources in Gove’s department blamed delays on the Home Office which is responsible for conducting checks on both the hosts and refugees, according to The Times.

Responding to today’s figures, refugees minister Lord Harrington said: “We are starting to see progress because of changes the Home Office made to streamline the visa process and put additional resources into the system.

“However, we need to do more and will be making further improvements to bring people to the UK as quickly as possible.

“I look forward to welcoming more families and ensuring they have the support they need when they arrive.”

Advertisement

Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael MP described the government’s response to the crisis as “appallingly slow and chaotic”.

He said Ukrainian refugees should be allowed to come to the UK now and without first having to apply for a visa.

Labour has also called on the government to fix the “shameful scale of bureaucracy” that is “preventing desperately vulnerable people from reaching sanctuary in the UK”.



In a joint letter, Yvette Cooper and Lisa Nandy said: “The result of unnecessary Home Office bureaucracy is that desperate Ukrainian families are being let down.