Hotel Websites Might Be Misleading You When They Say They've Only Got One Room Left

Next time you panic buy a holiday because that lush hotel appears to have just one room left, but four people are looking at it, think twice. The competition watchdog has launched enforcement action against a number of hotel booking sites over concerns about pressure selling and hidden charges.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had “widespread” concerns about the sites, which it has declined to name, including how commission paid by hotels could influence their rankings and the extent to which they included all costs in the upfront price or introduced them later in the booking.

Pressure selling, involving claims about how many people were looking at the same room, how many rooms were left or how long a deal would be available, could also create a false impression of availability or rush consumers into making a decision, the CMA said.