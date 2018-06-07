Retailer House of Fraser has announced plans to shut 31 of its stores across the UK, impacting about 6,000 jobs.

The retailer, which has 59 stores across the UK, will also close its shop on Oxford Street.

The planned closures come as part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) – a controversial insolvency procedure in vogue among struggling retailers.

Alex Williamson, chief executive of House of Fraser, said: “Today’s announcement is one of the most important in this company’s 169-year history.

“We, as a management team, have a responsibility to take necessary steps to ensure House of Fraser’s survival, which is why we are making these proposals.

“We are fully committed to supporting those personally affected by the proposals.”

The company said the shops earmarked for closure would remain open until early 2019.

The group said it also plans to relocate its Baker Street head office and the Granite House office in Glasgow to help slash costs and “secure House of Fraser’s future”.

