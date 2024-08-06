Just 21 Hilarious Tweets About The House Of The Dragon Finale

So, House Of The Dragon Season 2 has come and gone and… huh?
Despite a loyal dog, a surprise makeout session, a confusing albeit heartbreaking battle between an Arryk and an Erryk, and a few dragons oozing with personality, not a whole lot happened in the second season of the Game Of Thrones prequel series.
The slow-paced season did have a few interesting revelations in its finale, but many viewers were left pretty unsatisfied when the 70-minute episode — which seemed to be leading up to an epic battle — ended with the credits suddenly rolling.
And yes, that’s what actually happened — y’all weren’t tripping on whatever Daemon has been hopped up on in Harrenhal. No fight. No dragon fire. No Aemond being “swallowed up in the God’s Eye”. Nothing.
But hey, we suppose there was enough that occurred in the finale that people on X had plenty to joke about. So, if you watched the season finale, feel disappointed and want that feeling to be as validated as Seasmoke’s love for Addam of Hull, just scroll on down...