Just 21 Hilarious Tweets About The House Of The Dragon Finale

Matt Smith in the second season of House Of The Dragon

So, House Of The Dragon Season 2 has come and gone and… huh?

Despite a loyal dog, a surprise makeout session, a confusing albeit heartbreaking battle between an Arryk and an Erryk, and a few dragons oozing with personality, not a whole lot happened in the second season of the Game Of Thrones prequel series.

The slow-paced season did have a few interesting revelations in its finale, but many viewers were left pretty unsatisfied when the 70-minute episode — which seemed to be leading up to an epic battle — ended with the credits suddenly rolling.

And yes, that’s what actually happened — y’all weren’t tripping on whatever Daemon has been hopped up on in Harrenhal. No fight. No dragon fire. No Aemond being “swallowed up in the God’s Eye”. Nothing.

But hey, we suppose there was enough that occurred in the finale that people on X had plenty to joke about. So, if you watched the season finale, feel disappointed and want that feeling to be as validated as Seasmoke’s love for Addam of Hull, just scroll on down...

House of the Dragon Season 2 pic.twitter.com/PBUPzwENUV — Colin Bosco (@Bosco_Dash) August 5, 2024

house of the dragon finale pic.twitter.com/E1dOtqsGQQ — Lauren (@bigbruinsenergy) August 5, 2024

No dragon fights, no battles, no squabbles, no casualties. Just exposition and setup for next season…I’m goin to bed…#demthrones #demdragons #HOTD pic.twitter.com/Qko6LRU1CE — First Brokage (@bmthreezy) August 5, 2024

Did I just watch a 70 minute trailer for Season 3? #HouseOfThedragon pic.twitter.com/Mpo0OTpltP — GameofThrones Quotes (@ASOIAFQuotesGOT) August 5, 2024

Aemond: "ride dreamfyre with me to battle"

Helaena: "August 21st 2026 at 2:00 AM" — َ (@cynicalgood) August 5, 2024

Alicent leaving Kings Landing with Helaena after starting the war in the first place #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragons2ep8 pic.twitter.com/5MZwqaXVi0 — NO HANDS TO HEAVEN😔 (@ZNeal___) August 5, 2024

alicent: "i love all my children equally"



also alicent: pic.twitter.com/beWwZLd76c — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer. (@Targ_Nation) August 5, 2024

he sniffed the tiniest bit of treason that might be going on and reported to the queen in a heartbeat, and then clapped and danced when everything turned out well SIMON STRONG YOU ARE THE REALEST CHARACTER EVER #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/KfNya63PmY — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer. (@Targ_Nation) August 5, 2024

If I send you this just know I heard your little conversation #HouseOfThedragon #HOTD #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/pT02k7Q4h9 — Swaggy B (@6_questions) August 5, 2024

Baby, if your man is acting up, send him to Alys Rivers. She’ll set him straight #HouseOfThedragon #HOTD #DragonsYall pic.twitter.com/0bcyGA8VU7 — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 5, 2024

It took Daemon like three months of nonstop nightmares and hallucinations to respect a woman — egirl tashi duncan (@xoxogossipgita) August 5, 2024

Baela: it is not befitting of a prince to pout



Jace: i’m not pouting



Also Jace:



#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/639m53te3h — dragon queen (@targrealness) August 5, 2024

Caraxes when he saw Rhaenyra coming to take him and Daemon from Harrenhall: #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/NeHLAdmVz8 — May (@Mayham_H) August 5, 2024

