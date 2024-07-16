House Of The Dragon Fans Are Saying The Show Went ‘Too Far’ With This Twisted Sex Scene

Only Sigmund Freud could’ve seen this coming.
Fans of House Of The Dragon are expressing their disgust after the show aired a scene featuring incest in its latest episode.
Although Game Of Thrones and its prequel have always featured family members doing the deed, some viewers say that the most recent instance really went over the line.
During the most recent episode, titled Regent, Matt Smith’s character Daemon Targaryen was continuing his stay at the haunted castle, Harrenhal.
Since Daemon “seized” the castle two episodes prior, he’s been plagued by weird nightmares that have made him question his waking reality. The dreams seem to be spurred, or likely completely controlled, by Alys Rivers, a mysterious woman who works in the castle whom Daemon has outright called a “witch” but is also intrigued by.
In the episode, Daemon has a surreal sex dream in which he performs cunnilingus on an unknown woman with long silver hair, played by Emeline Lambert.
Throughout the scene, the woman fans Daemon’s ego by telling him how he should have been king rather than his older brother, King Viserys.
Since the woman was unfamiliar to the audience, but had silver hair like Daemon, many viewers assumed she was also a Targaryen. And considering how much she compared Daemon to Viserys, some people guessed that she was Aemma Arryn, Viserys’ wife, who died during childbirth in the pilot episode of House Of The Dragon.
But when the woman uttered the following line, most people immediately understood who she was:
“If only you were born first …my favourite son.”
That’s right: The woman Daemon was having passionate sex with was his mum, Queen Alyssa, who died when Daemon was a toddler.
And people were pretty repulsed by this development:
However, considering that Daemon groomed and then later married his niece, Rhaenyra Targaryen (played in the show’s second season by Emma D’Arcy) — and that his “dream” was likely created by the “witch” Alys Rivers and wasn’t a reflection of his true desire to pull an Oedipus — other fans defended the scene.
Honestly, considering the oodles of disturbing scenes that have been featured in both Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragons — and the franchise’s lore states that the Targaryens once mated with dragons — we’re just happy that Alys Rivers didn’t conjure a dream for Daemon where he was doing it with the severed head of Meleys. OK?!