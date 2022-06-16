Your Household Food Shop Is Set To Get Even Pricier. Here's Why

Why are these food stuffs getting pricier?

The price of fuel and energy has soared, so that agriculture – which relies heavily on energy – is impacted in how much it can produce. The cost of fertiliser has risen threefold since last year, making it harder to grow food.

Plastic packaging, made from oils, is also all the more expensive, and with Russia a major exporter of foil and wood pulp, the cost of these packaging materials has grown, too.