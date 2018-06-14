Housing Shortage Pushing Female Offenders Back Into Prison

Female offenders trying to rebuild their lives are “set up to fail” due to a chronic lack of supported housing, according to a new report.

The study, published on Thursday, found women are increasingly being released from jail without knowing if they will have a home to go to the same day.

Researchers for Prison Reform Trust and the charity Women in Prison say a spike in short-term sentences is also making the problem worse.

Around 4,000 (62%) of women jailed in 2017 were serving six months or less - a period which dramatically increases the risk of homelessness because benefits are stopped and rent arrears accrue.

A support worker quoted in the report said: “We are aware of a woman who had been imprisoned for theft, subsequently released homeless, was recalled for breach of Anti-Social Behaviour Order for sleeping in a park and then later released homeless again.”

A lack of stable accommodation also makes securing basics like benefits, employment and contact with family difficult.

Women then often become trapped in a cycle of offending, struggling to meet their licence conditions and committing further crimes out of critical need or in some cases returning to custody to avoid homelessness.