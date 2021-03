How Binge Watching TV Can Be Like An Addictive Drug To Your Brain - On The Mind

Neurologist Dr Randall Wright says our brain can react to binge watching television the same way as it does becoming addicted to drugs. By tapping into the brain's pleasure circuit, our brains can physically rewire to want more of the digital stimuli. But, by making sure it doesn’t interfere with our sleep and making it social, we can still enjoy online content.