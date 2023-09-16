How Drew Barrymore Went From Hollywood Darling To Scab In The Blink Of An Eye

To borrow a phrase from Tyra Banks: Drew Barrymore , we were rooting for you! We were all rooting for you! I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this! Our favorite Hollywood darling is now being called a scab, after she effectively crossed the picket line by resuming her eponymous talk show. “ I own this choice ,” she said, as audience members get kicked out for displaying support for Hollywood workers. Earlier this year, Drew walked away from her duties as the MTV VMAs show host in solidarity with her comrades. Now, a vicious precedent has been set as more daytime TV shows are returning to the air. (On Friday, Drew released an apology video , but her show will continue to go on.)

Just in time for the NFL’s 2023-2024 season, Disney and Spectrum have finally reached a carriage agreement deal. While ESPN, FX and ABC stations are restored in major markets, eight networks will be left behind. Parents: your kids, tweens and teens are, unfortunately, getting the short end of the stick. Learn more from Deadline about which networks and local broadcast outlets are impacted.

In a bombshell exposé , NBC News internet reporter Kat Tenbarge shed light on accusations that “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland used his fame to pursue young fans. Eleven women and nonbinary people came forward, citing and providing “thousands of messages with Roiland from 2013 to 2022” — many of which became sexual exchanges. Some of these fans were 16 years old when Roiland allegedly contacted them. Please use caution, as this article contains explicit language and graphic details.

Hasan Minhaj : I can’t keep defending you, Mr. Homecoming King. In a New Yorker profile , the former “ Daily Show” correspondent admitted to fabricating details of his standup bits in various comedy specials, ranging from a fake anthrax exposure scare to a contrived prom rejection story. Not only does this undermine Minhaj’s integrity, but it raises doubts about his use of identity and oppression as vehicles to further comedy — when those traumatic events may never have actually happened to him. One can only wonder what shadow this now casts on other comics of color. Read up for yourself here.

“Euphoria” producer and talentless hack Sam Levinson has been accused of ripping off a female filmmaker and photographer’s visual aesthetic. In an interview with Hungarian outlet Punkt, director Petra Collins alleged that Sam approached her to direct the HBO series, claiming he was “inspired” by her photos. Seems like pushing women out of opportunities is his M.O. (*Coughs* Remember Amy Seimetz, original creator of “ The Idol ”?) I’d say something like “I hate to say I told you so,” but then I’d be lying!