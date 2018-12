LIFESTYLE

How Eco-Friendly Is Your Cup Of Tea?

As the UK wakes up to the damage single-use plastic is wreaking on our planet, it seems even the most unexpected of everyday British joys are to blame, such as the humble cup of tea. This is because a number of the UK’s most popular tea bag brands use polypropylene, a sealing plastic, to fasten the tea bags and ensure that they hold their shape. While some companies are trying to change their ways, the road to plastic-free is proving to be a bumpy one.