We've All Been Wiping Wrong After A Poo, According To This Physio

boytaro Thongbun / 500px via Getty Images Bad news if you wipe more than three times

In today’s edition of ‘seriously, do I just not know how to do anything right?’, a pelvic floor therapist has shared that many of us are wiping incorrectly after going for a poo.

If you’re wiping more than times after you’ve been for a number two, it could spell bad news.

Taking to the Bien Australia TikTok account, George, who did not give her surname, but is an expert in all things pelvic floor said: “Do you wipe more than three times after you go for a poo? If so, listen up.”

George explained that if you’re wiping more than two to three times this is actually called faecal smearing.

“This is when too much faecal matter stays at the entrance of the anus after you’ve finished a poo,” she explained in the video, which has now garnered 106.k likes on TikTok.

“A technique you can use to reduce this is by squeezing your pelvic floor in a waterfall formation,” she advises.

Wondering what the heck that means? George explains that you start out by squeezing your anus 20%, then 50%, 80% and finally 100%.

“This can help close off the anus sphincter which is why you’re having little bits of stool still hanging around the entrance – it’s normally through weakness through that external sphincter,” she adds.

However, this might not be the only reason you experience this says George, as haemorrhoids and scar tissue around the anus can also cause you to need to wipe extra.

Viewers flocked to the comments section of the video to weigh in on George’s advice, with mixed reactions.

One wrote: “I can’t imagine going to a physio and saying ’hi I’m here because I wipe more than 3 times.”

