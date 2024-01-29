Pixel_Pig via Getty Images Whoopie Cushion lying in wait for .... someone to sit on it ...

If you’ve ever wondered whether or not your gas-passing habits were normal, you’re not alone ― related searches to the question “how much farting is too much?” include “is it OK to fart 50 times a day?” and “why am I farting over 100 times a day?“



Of course, totting up your toots doesn’t always reveal a health issue ― the causes for excess gas range from how quickly you eat your food to diet and your genetics.



“Farting is usually nothing to worry about. Everyone farts, some people more than others,” the NHS says. “What’s normal is different for everyone.”



Still, if you’re noticing an unusually high fart frequency, it turns out there is a standard “normal” number that most of us hit. And if you’re really struggling with the issue, it could be a sign of anything from Coeliac disease to irritable bowel syndrome.

What’s the “normal” amount to fart per day?

A paper published in Comprehensive Medicinal Chemistry II puts the prime parp count at around 10-20 toots a day; another paper published in Yamada’s Textbook of Gastroenterology says anything up to 25 is about normal.



This can ramp up for a range of reasons, including eating a lot of gas-inducing foods (like beans, legumes, and dairy or soy products), swallowing air, smoking, hormonal changes, and taking certain medications.



Over-the-counter treatments include simethicone and changing your diet can ease symptoms. And you might want to consider chewing more slowly, drinking peppermint tea, exercising regularly, and avoiding very large meals.



The NHS has a list of gas-inducing foods if you reckon the issue could lie on your plate, including:

cabbage

broccoli

cauliflower

brussels sprouts

pulses, like beans or lentils

dried fruit, like raisins or apricots

onions

food or drinks containing the sweetener sorbitol

fizzy drinks and beer.

When should I talk to my doctor about passing gas?

The NHS warns you should see your doctor if:

farting is affecting your life and self help and pharmacy treatments have not worked

you have a stomach ache or bloating that will not go away or comes back

you keep getting constipation or diarrhoea

you have lost weight without trying

you’ve had blood in your poo for three weeks.

This may be a sign of constipation, lactose intolerance, IBS, Coeliac disease, or ― very rarely ― a more serious gut or bowel issue.

