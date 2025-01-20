Let's Settle This: Here's How Often You Should Actually Shower

Photo by Jakayla Toney on Unsplash How often should we really be showering?

Some people claim you should wash your hair every day; others say that letting it get greasy will “train” your tresses to stay oil-free throughout the week.

The reality is a little simpler, though. Not only has the “oil training” theory been debunked, but it turns out most of us don’t need to commit to an “everything shower” daily – instead, it seems, the best time to whip out your shampoo is when your hair looks and feels like it needs it.

So what about showering – a habit I’m adamant needs to be done at least once a day, despite not having the cold, hard evidence to support it?

Lathering lovers, look away now…

According to Harvard Health, not only is showering every day usually dependent on circumstances like how sweaty you are and whether your body odour is noticeable, but doing it too often may actually damage your skin.

Their site says that though you’re very unlikely to actually damage your health by stepping into your shower unit too often, they add that excessive or very long showering can disrupt the top layer of your skin’s “good” bacteria.

That can lead to dry, scaly, flaky skin, and may even slightly compromise the immune system by getting rid of the stimulation a non-sterile environment offers, they suggest.

Though they’re not going to harm you, Harvard says daily showers “do not improve your health” overall if you’re not sweaty, dirty, or smelly.

They say that experts recommend having “several” showers a week, adding that on some days, “short showers (lasting three or four minutes) with a focus on the armpits and groin may suffice.”

So… is it bad to shower daily?

If your showers aren’t very hot or excessively long, probably not.

But the BBC agrees with Harvard, suggesting every other day if you’re not in dire need of a wash (those who exercise, deal with dirt throughout the day, and/or are in a hot climate will need to commit to the daily shower).

Healthline says some dermatologists like the “every other day” approach too.