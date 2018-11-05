The UK public want real change on rubbish, a new study has found, with 90 per cent of more than 1,000 people surveyed expressing a belief that as a society we need to implement a strong shift towards using resources more efficiently.

The new survey from Cardiff University was conducted with the think tank Green Alliance and is part of a research project for the Centre for Industrial Materials, Energy and Products (CIEMAP), made up of a coalition of universities.

Three quarters of people of those surveyed are increasingly worried about the UK’s waste problem, and want the products they use on a daily basis to be recyclable and reusable.

Two thirds of those surveyed said they were frustrated by products that do not last, and 81 per cent felt businesses should provide repair, maintenance or eco friendly disposal of their products.