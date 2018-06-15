How To Ask Someone To Be Your Backer

Success can be hard work and arguably even harder when you don’t have someone to back you up. Someone who offers advice and shares experiences can also be your critic or loudest cheerleader when required. Everyone can benefit from having a mentor in their lives. Perhaps that’s why Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, famously asked Apple boss Steve Jobs for advice over the years, why Oprah Winfrey talks about how inspired she is by novelist Maya Angelou and why Jay Z played the much documented and pivotal role in Rihanna’s rise to fame and took Kanye West under his wing. But how do you find the mentor who will help you achieve your best? Here are some tips to help you find the best backer for you and pluck up the courage to start a transformative relationship.

Westend61 via Getty Images

Pick your person Look to people who have the experience you’d like to reach in the next few years. This might be someone who already holds the role you aspire to as they will often be able to give you the guidance to help you carve a path towards your goal. Choosing someone you like and respect and with whom you can build a real connection is important. There’s no point trying to emulate someone you don’t admire or can’t relate to. Often the best mentoring relationships come when you have different skill sets, so be open-minded! For example, if the thought of public speaking fills you with dread but you know you need to work on this, then you might seek out a mentor who is a confident public speaker. You’ll thrive best when you find a mentor with whom you can be honest about your worries and who can be honest with you (but still constructive and kind) in return. It’s only through frank conversations that you can learn and grow.

Compassionate Eye Foundation via Getty Images

Proximity is key When you choose a mentor consider the access you will have to meeting face-to-face at regular intervals. Ideally, this person should be someone you already know and someone who’s committed to backing your success and can check in with you regularly when you need a sounding board. If your company has a mentorship programme, that’s an excellent starting point as participants are actively keen to mentor. If not, it might be worth approaching someone in your own team, or in another department that you work closely with.

Strauss/Curtis via Getty Images