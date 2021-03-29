How To Turn Down A Hug Without It Being Really Awkward

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston says people should still avoid the greeting. “Despite the temptation, please don’t risk the health of your loved ones by actually hugging them and risk the spread of the disease,” he told BBC Breakfast. “Of course when you’re hugging somebody, you’re in incredibly close proximity to them, so please again just be sensible.”

But, as lockdown lifts and beer jackets are donned, avoiding these spontaneous embraces is only going to become more of a challenge. Many of us have given in and hugged when we weren’t meant to in these past 12 months – but if you want to avoid one without making it incredibly awkward, this may help.