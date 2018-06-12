Here's Why You Get Hangry When You Haven't Eaten, According To Science

If you notice yourself getting short-tempered on the commute home or when your dinner gets delayed at a restaurant, you may be experiencing “hanger” – or hunger-induced anger.

The word was introduced to the Oxford English Dictionary earlier this year, but it’s something many of us have experienced for years. Now, scientists believe they’ve finally worked out why a rumbling stomach can often lead to rage.

“It’s generally accepted that hunger can impact our moods and even behaviours like aggression and impulsivity,” says Jennifer MacCormack, lead author of a study published in the journal Emotion on Monday. “But we still don’t know much about the psychological mechanisms that transform hunger into feeling hangry.”

The team of researchers from the University of North Carolina analysed the psychology behind hanger and found it’s more complex than a simple drop in blood sugar. They suggest we experience hanger when hunger makes us less resilient to stresses in our external environment. The problem is, we’re terrible at separating the situation from our rumbling stomachs.