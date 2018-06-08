Two Thirds Of Brits Barely Know Their Neighbours, Here's How To Rectify That

‘Next Steps’ - a regular feature from our HumanKind project - focuses on how the public can take action to make a difference in society.

With loneliness being a very real problem for millions of people, it seems counterintuitive that two thirds of Brits barely know their neighbours, describing them as “strangers”. Almost three quarters (73%) don’t know their neighbours’ names and half don’t feel part of a ‘neighbourly community’, a recent survey by Skipton Building Society revealed.

Relate counsellor Dee Holmes believes there are a few reasons why this has happened. Firstly, it could be down to a growing independent streak among the public, who increasingly have “a fear of putting upon people”.

There’s also a “reserve” among some people, she says. “They don’t want to be too friendly with their neighbours in case they start dropping in all the time. We’re worried that if we let the boundary go a bit, we won’t be able to keep it.”

But being a good neighbour doesn’t have to mean being joined at the hip, here Holmes shares her tips for an amicable relationship.