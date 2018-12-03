How To Bond With Your Boss Outside The Office – And How Not To…

You see a new side to your boss during downtime on a business trip, clad in a bathrobe at the steam room, or wearing slacks by the bar, just like one of you.
Research by Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts shows most people see business trips as an opportunity to spend “quality time getting to know your boss and being able to connect as individuals”, so your boss won’t blame you for trying to make your mark.
Your job is to make sure the mark in question is a tick not a cross... and here is how to do it.
Work Talk
DO: Ask about the recent meeting if they look like they want to discuss it as it shows a genuine interest. Also, let your boss in on the inner workings of the team – things that put the workforce in a positive, fun light.
DON’T: Bring up the success or otherwise of a recent meeting if it seems your boss just wants to kick back and relax. Also don’t take this opportunity to list all the people who want to quit because your line manager is the devil incarnate.
Personal Issues
DO: Talk families. Share pictures, anecdotes, holiday plans. Express an interest in their social pursuits, discuss any leisure activities you may have in common. After all, there is no rule book that says you cannot share stories or parts of your life with the boss.
DON’T: Say intrusive things like “so I hear you’re getting a pay rise”. Reveal your obsession with the world of illicit taboos. There is such a thing as over-sharing, and just because you are away from the office, it doesn’t give you carte blanche to overstep a boundary.
Life Lessons
DO: Ask for advice - bosses are often keen to share their knowledge. Take the cue in terms of appearance and behaviour from them. If they’re casual, go casual.
DON’T: Start any sentence with “I know it’s not my place to say this, but...” or pack the exact same clothes or carry the same briefcase. Let’s face it, that would be creepy anywhere, let alone on business travel.
Setting Boundaries
DO: It isn’t a crime to fit in with your boss’s leisure plans (although that doesn’t mean you’re obliged to attend the Stairlifts Through The Years exhibition) and you can help yourself by being honest about checking in with family back home, especially if the trip falls on a weekend.
DON’T: There is a thin line between honesty and cheekiness. Avoid turning down the boss’s leisure plans because you see work travel as a holiday. Likewise, don’t FaceTime the kids during breakfast and holler: “Say hi to my boss! Looking a bit rough after last night, eh?”
Letting Loose
DO: Thank the boss for picking up the tab, even offer to buy them a drink out of your own pocket. Believe it or not, they don’t have to buy everyone a drink, and putting receipts through expenses is often a hassle.
DON’T: Order the Dom Pérignon and lobster at dinner, no matter who is picking up the tab! Remember the earlier advice about being cheeky?
