How To Bond With Your Boss Outside The Office – And How Not To…

Your job is to make sure the mark in question is a tick not a cross... and here is how to do it.

Research by Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts shows most people see business trips as an opportunity to spend “quality time getting to know your boss and being able to connect as individuals”, so your boss won’t blame you for trying to make your mark.

You see a new side to your boss during downtime on a business trip, clad in a bathrobe at the steam room, or wearing slacks by the bar, just like one of you.

Work Talk

DO: Ask about the recent meeting if they look like they want to discuss it as it shows a genuine interest. Also, let your boss in on the inner workings of the team – things that put the workforce in a positive, fun light.



DON’T: Bring up the success or otherwise of a recent meeting if it seems your boss just wants to kick back and relax. Also don’t take this opportunity to list all the people who want to quit because your line manager is the devil incarnate.

Personal Issues

DO: Talk families. Share pictures, anecdotes, holiday plans. Express an interest in their social pursuits, discuss any leisure activities you may have in common. After all, there is no rule book that says you cannot share stories or parts of your life with the boss.



DON’T: Say intrusive things like “so I hear you’re getting a pay rise”. Reveal your obsession with the world of illicit taboos. There is such a thing as over-sharing, and just because you are away from the office, it doesn’t give you carte blanche to overstep a boundary.

Life Lessons

DO: Ask for advice - bosses are often keen to share their knowledge. Take the cue in terms of appearance and behaviour from them. If they’re casual, go casual.



DON’T: Start any sentence with “I know it’s not my place to say this, but...” or pack the exact same clothes or carry the same briefcase. Let’s face it, that would be creepy anywhere, let alone on business travel.