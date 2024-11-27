The 1 Awkward But Essential Conversation You Need To Have Before Booking A Group Holiday

pixdeluxe via Getty Images Although group trips are a great way to make memories with loved ones, issues can arise if you don't plan and communicate expectations properly.

With winter truly having arrived here in the UK, a lot of us are turning our minds to sunnier destinations – and what better way to beat the end of year blues than booking a group holiday for 2025?

However, while group trips are a great way to explore a new destination and make lifelong memories, issues can arise thanks to the many different personalities and preferences at play.

And, of course, there is the issue of getting the holiday booked in the first place – we all know the struggle of trying to get a trip arranged.

To help make group travel a more enjoyable experience, HuffPost UK asked travel experts at Club Med to share some common mistakes that people make on these types of trips – and how to actually get the holiday out of the group chat and into our calendars.

Set a date sooner rather than later

Locking in a date early is crucial to ensure that everyone can attend, it also often means you get better deals and more choice of availability. Coordinating schedules with the group and agreeing on a time that works for all, sooner rather than later, helps avoid date clashes and last-minute dropouts.

Agree on a budget

This is truly the one conversation you need to have before hitting the ‘book’ button. While money can be a tricky subject in group trips, it’s essential to agree on a budget upfront.

Making sure everyone is comfortable with the costs will help to avoid awkward situations later and setting a clear budget ensures the trip is affordable for everyone involved.

According to Nicolas Bresch, Managing Director at Club Med UK, Ireland and Nordics, all-inclusive holiday packages could be the answer to your budgeting woes: “All-inclusive packages are a great option for group holidays because they simplify planning and help avoid unexpected costs, which helps to avoid any awkward conversations about money, such as how to split the bill. With everything from meals to activities included, you can focus on enjoying the trip rather than managing the logistics.”

Narrow down destinations

Instead of endless back-and-forth discussions, present 3-5 destination options that fit both the group’s preferences and budget. Voting on the final choice allows the group will help to stay focused and keep the momentum going for booking your holiday.

Be flexible

Not everyone will agree on every detail, so flexibility is key. Being open to compromises on activities or even the destination ensures that the trip works for the whole group, minimising potential conflicts.

Book flights and accommodation as early as possible

Flights and group accommodations can sell out quickly, especially during peak travel seasons like summer. Some providers can package up flights, making the process easier and potentially cheaper. Once the dates and destination are locked in, booking as soon as possible will help to avoid disappointment or inflated prices.

Create a shared calendar