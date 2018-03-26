How To Dress For Work Without Spending A Fortune – And Still Feel Like Yourself

What is considered ‘workplace appropriate’ clothing varies from job and person. Even things confidently stated as universal ‘don’ts’ - flip-flops, bra-straps, shorts, clothing involving cut-outs - might be perfectly fine in some offices, while in others, open shirt necks or bare legs can prompt raised eyebrows. So how to negotiate dressing for work without getting fired, going bankrupt or compromising your individuality? HuffPost UK asked some stylish dressers. Gender

George Nicholson, Deputy Editor at The Idle Man, believes office wear can be “challenging” when you’re male. “You’re fairly limited in your options compared to your female peers,” says Nicholson. “But that doesn’t mean you have to be simple in your style.” He argues that if you’re male in a formal office, dressing smartly is not negotiable. “A simple two-piece suit, clean shirt and black brogues will be your go-to outfit for the everyday,” he notes. Things aren’t always so straightforward. Activist Phil Hill talks about her experience working in retail, where uniforms are commonplace. “It can be hard when you don’t conform to society’s gender norms yet people assume your gender and in this case, what clothes are best for you,” Hill says. “When I go to work and request new uniform, people see I’m a woman and therefore think I want women’s clothes.” Having people assume what you ‘should’ be wearing can have a really negative effect, Hill says. “It usually makes me feel ten times worse about myself.” “If a company is going to dictate what an employee wears, can we please just remember it’s 2018 – not everyone fits into a gender based box anymore.” Dressing on a budget

The high street has lots of options for womenswear when money is tight. If your office is more formal than jeans and knitwear, you might consider buying a handful of dresses at a pricepoint you can afford – the joy of dresses is that they are complete outfits – along with one neutral jacket and a couple of pairs of shoes, and then rotate them. Even buying two frocks to begin with can work if you’re starting a new job and have little in the way of spare cash; build up a collection once your salary is helping your bank balance. If you prefer trousers or skirts, committing to a restricted colour palette can help you get more mileage from tops and bottoms by mixing them up, so long as the shapes still work together. For those looking to spend a little more more, consider buying better quality items rather than in higher volumes. Lovely fabrics make a real difference – a black dress that hangs really beautifully and is well-enough made to withstand repeated washing will be a staple for years. A really decent blazer will smarten any dress you put it over. Nicholson thinks that the high street offers increasingly good choices when it comes to formal menswear on a budget – and if you can dispense with a suit jacket, it’s even less challenging. “While you might think that it might be expensive dressing smartly, you’d be mistaken,” he says. “A simple pair of trousers, a nice shirt and jumper can come in at under £100, which is surprisingly less than the days of old.” How to still look like yourself

