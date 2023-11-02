Apparently, We've All Been Prepping Beans On Toast Wrong

Simon Murrell via Getty Images

I know, I know; the words ‘baked beans’ and ‘etiquette’ don’t feel like a natural match.

Many of us indulge in the carby craving when we’re a bit stressed, short on time, or frankly, not all that bothered to cook. Personally, I’m a legume libertarian; whatever you want to do with your beans on toast is your business, I reckon.

But Heinz recently hired an etiquette expert to explain the unspoken rules associated with the meal. Forget folded napkins and fancy silverware; those are no way to eat beans in a “quintessentially British manner,” the etiquette expert shared.

So, we thought we’d share their advice (keeping our own VERY STRONG opinions as smothered as possible).

First of all, please don’t drown your toast

Etiquette expert William Hanson said “when having beans on toast, don’t drown your toast with beans ― this isn’t your local lido”.

He urged people to use unsalted butter for a “crisp crunch” (he doesn’t elaborate on the choice, except to say that those who enjoy salted butter are “heathens”. Harsh.)

“Unsalted butter is a hate crime,” commented one TikTok user under the post – even Heinz themselves commented that “there are two types of people in this world. Those who add butter to their beans on toast, and those who don’t.”

Plate size matters

Hanson said the plate shouldn’t be too big or small for the task. “A nice eight inches” is apparently perfect.

Additionally, he urged bean-lovers to avoid silverware, as the metal can “react with the beans and change the flavour” (ooh, and I was so close to whipping out the silver service for my midnight snack).

Stainless steel is the way forward, he added.

Stick to white bread

Brown bread lovers, look away now. Heinz published their perfect beans on toast instructions, stating that “two slices of white farmhouse loaf bread” should be the base of your quick lunch.

Don’t boil your beans

Aside from recommending that you store your tin upside down and shake it for five seconds before cooking to ensure the best sauce distribution, Heinz also advised against boiling your beans.

Instead, the beans brand said you should heat your beans to 64°C for “instant eating temp” or “75°C if you need time to finalise your toast”.

This is because boiling your beans “can cause the sauce to split, potentially ruining the colour and flavour”. Not ideal.

Put them in a cold pan

As with the cutlery, you should add your beans to a cold stainless-steel pan, according to Heinz, as it helps to preserve the taste.