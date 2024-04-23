People Are Realising How To Pour Liquid Into A Bottle Without A Funnel, And It's Genuinely Genius

Catherine McQueen via Getty Images

A funnel is one of these things, like a letter opener or a shoe horn, that I need regularly enough to buy but which feels like a niche Victorian purchase.



So, I go about my week trying to decant cheap soap into its narrow-necked, fraudulent posh bottle ― and inevitably end up with a bubbly, sticky, oddly hard-to-clean mess on my sink.



Thankfully, former nail tech @finallyjordan shared a hack on TikTok which works brilliantly, no funnel needed.



What do I have to do?

“Without a funnel, this is gonna be damn near impossible,” she said while pouring liquid from a huge mason jar into a thin-necked bottle.



“If you don’t have a funnel and you don’t want to make a mess, I would recommend either using a chopstick or a straw,” she added.



She placed a chopstick into the receiving bottle and then placed the lip of her pouring container right up against the chopstick while pouring.



“This is going to give your liquid a path to travel down”she explained, pouring a neat stream of liquid squarely into the other bottle “without spilling and without use of a funnel.”



She had shared before revealing the hack that she’d learned the trick in her days as a nail tech, when she’d had to transfer liquids from one container to another pretty regularly ― and grew tired of the constant spillages it created.

People were pretty impressed by the hack