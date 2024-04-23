People Are Realising How To Pour Liquid Into A Bottle Without A Funnel, And It's Genuinely Genius

A funnel is one of these things, like a letter opener or a shoe horn, that I need regularly enough to buy but which feels like a niche Victorian purchase.
So, I go about my week trying to decant cheap soap into its narrow-necked, fraudulent posh bottle ― and inevitably end up with a bubbly, sticky, oddly hard-to-clean mess on my sink.
Thankfully, former nail tech @finallyjordan shared a hack on TikTok which works brilliantly, no funnel needed.
What do I have to do?
“Without a funnel, this is gonna be damn near impossible,” she said while pouring liquid from a huge mason jar into a thin-necked bottle.
“If you don’t have a funnel and you don’t want to make a mess, I would recommend either using a chopstick or a straw,” she added.
She placed a chopstick into the receiving bottle and then placed the lip of her pouring container right up against the chopstick while pouring.
“This is going to give your liquid a path to travel down”she explained, pouring a neat stream of liquid squarely into the other bottle “without spilling and without use of a funnel.”
She had shared before revealing the hack that she’d learned the trick in her days as a nail tech, when she’d had to transfer liquids from one container to another pretty regularly ― and grew tired of the constant spillages it created.
People were pretty impressed by the hack
“The way my jaw dropped,” none other than the TikTok app’s official account commented on the video.
“Ma’am... my flabbers are once again ghasted,” another person wrote.
“You had absolutely no business changing my life in a 60-second video,” yet another commenter said.
Personally, I’m just glad I don’t have to purchase another niche but useful kitchen product ― my drawers are already bursting.