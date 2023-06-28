Oh Good – You're Sitting On The Toilet Wrong

Arisara_Tongdonnoi via Getty Images

Look, it’s not the most pleasant topic. But facts are facts – more of us suffer from constipation than we’re likely willing to admit.

“It’s estimated that around 1 in every 7 adults and up to 1 in every 3 children in the UK has constipation at any one time,” shared the NHS. And the condition is as tough to experience as it is to talk about – so I reckon lots of us will be glad to hear any advice on how to get things moving in a backed-up scenario.

Thankfully, Dr. Karan Raj recently shared a TikTok explaining one of the best ways to ensure a smooth loo experience.

So we thought we’d share his wisdom – and add some of our own.

Where you sit matters

As you can see in the video, Dr. Raj recommends raising your feet – or lowering your torso – so that you’re in a squat-like or crouching position.

“Focus on the angles – specifically, the angle between your abdomen and your thigh,” shared Dr. Raj, before adding that you should make this “as small as possible.”

In other words, you want the tops of your thighs to get as close to the bottom of your torso as possible. Dr. Raj suggests leaning forward mid, uh, act, to create the perfect poop position.

Another easy way to achieve this is by placing a sort of ramp, like a short stool, under your feet. But you probably don’t need to buy anything to get the job done. As Dr. Raj recommends, you can try balancing your feet on a range of objects – or none at all.

“Combine (leaning forwards) with raising your heels, so you’re resting on the balls of your feet,” he suggests. Or, you can “rest your feet in a rolled-up towel to get that elevation.” Whatever you use, he’s happy so long as your knees are “slightly above your hips.”

This works because the puborectalis, a muscle that wraps around the rectum, becomes relaxed in this position, “causing the rectum to straighten, and giving you a smoother exit.”

The more you know...

Any other tips?

Yes – lots.

The NHS recommends a variety of pro-pooping hacks, including:

Eating more fibre (“You should eat at least 18-30g of fibre a day. High-fibre foods include plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables and cereals,” the NHS says).

Adding bulking agents, like bran, to your diet

Drinking plenty of water

Exercising regularly

Setting a poop routine (yes, really) – your gut likes to know when it’s meant to enter ‘go’ mode